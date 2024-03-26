Tobacco growers in Prakasam district express discontent over auctions

ONGOLE: The Tobacco growers of the combined Prakasam district are expressing their dissatisfaction over the continuation of the same prices for their produce in the present season auctions conducted at various auction platforms.

They are expressing discontent that though this year’s auctions had commenced a month ago, the exporters and manufacturing companies are still reluctant to offer high prices in the auctions. The farmers stated that the average maximum offered price remains at Rs 230 per kg and very few ‘A’ Grade bales have fetched prices ranging between Rs 231 and Rs 232 per kg. They further alleged that all tobacco buyers and traders have become a syndicate controlling the prices of the stocks.

“Expecting that the produce would fetch a high price as the demand for the grade-1 tobacco in the international market is high. But there is no increase in price. Our expenses have even doubled due to bad weather conditions, affecting the quality of the yield. We request the Board authorities’ intervention in this regard,” urged P Venkata Rao, tobacco farmer from Maddipadu mandal.

As per the official sources, tobacco growers cultivated the crop in around 10,706 hectares with around 48 million kgs of excess production against the Board permitted extent of 57,767 hectares and 86.93 million kgs produce in the SBS and SLS Regions.