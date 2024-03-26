Vijayawada drenched in vibrant colours of joy and unity

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada city echoed with sounds of joyous celebrations with people sprinkling colours on each other at all major roads and private celebrations on Monday.

The denizens of Vijayawada celebrated Holi with traditional and religious fervour offering prayers to local deities.

From the colourful processions to the melodious bhajans, every corner of One-town, Gurunanak colony and other areas where Marvadis reside exuded the spirit of unity and festivity.

In One-town, Marwadis communities and other groups of people were seen exchanging greetings and spreading happiness, embracing the true essence of Holi. Houses and temples across the city were beautifully decorated with hues of colours.

After the sunset, residents of One-town came out to perform puja around the Holi bonfire offering coconut in the fire and tying sacred white thread around the pile of cow dung cakes.

Traditional dandiya and garba dances gave a festive colour to the special day in various temples and hotels in the city while the youth cheered on the dance beats.

The Marwadi community said that the festival of Holi commemorates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

“Holi celebrations will continue for two more days and we celebrated the festival peacefully on Monday and welcomed people of other religions to join us,” said a trader from One-town Aashish.

On the other hand, special arrangements were made by Vijayawada city police to avoid any untoward incidents during the celebrations. They inspected all the function halls and other public spaces where the Holi celebrations were planned.