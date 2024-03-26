Will develop Mangalagiri at a fast pace, promises TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh promised the voters of Mangalagiri that he and the NDA candidate for Lok Sabha seat from Guntur, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, will work like a double-engine to develop Mangalagiri at a fast pace.

Interacting with the residents of Finewood Apartments in Tadepalle in Mangalagiri Assembly segment as part of the ongoing election campaign on Monday, Lokesh assured them that all the basic facilities like roads, underground drainage, drinking water and Rythu Bazars will be provided for the Mangalagiri people.

“We have the masterplan to develop this area to create all the necessary basic amenities and we will take Mangalagiri on a fast development pace if you all elect both of us with a huge majority,” Lokesh said.

Stating that only two families have been ruling Mangalagiri for the past 25 years, he asked the residents whether there is any kind of development in this area during this period.

“As the works to provide safe drinking water for the locals were launched during the TDP regime, Jagan Mohan Reddy after becoming the Chief Minister has brought all these works to a grinding halt. The situation is so pathetic that even a water facility could not be provided for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri,” he regretted.

Recalling that even though he got defeated in 2019 polls with a margin of 5,350 votes, Lokesh said that still he has taken measures for the development of this area by launching 29 welfare programmes. “I have been implementing various welfare schemes in Mangalagiri like Arogya Sanjeevini, Pelli Kanuka, supply of sewing machines and other schemes,” he added.

Making an appeal to the voters to exercise their franchise, he requested them to elect him with a massive majority of over 53,000 votes.