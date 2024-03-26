YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's former rival Satish Reddy joins YSRC

KADAPA: Former deputy chairman of the Legislative Council SV Satish Kumar Reddy and a number of TDP activists from Vempale, Chakrayapeta, and Vemula mandals of the Pulivendula Assembly constituency, represented by YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the ruling party on Monday.

Satish Kumar Reddy has unsuccessfully contested against Jagan in Pulivendula in 2019.

Welcoming the new members, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy called upon them to strive for the victory of the YSRC.

Stating that they are all one big family, Avinash said more leaders from other parties would join the YSRC in the coming days.

“Satish Reddy and I have a similar thought process. I am very happy to see him and his associates joining the YSRC. Let us all work together and ensure our leader wins with a bigger majority than last year,” he said.

Further, Avinash and Satish Reddy guided the cadre to ensure that Jagan’s bus yatra from Iddupulapaya on March 27 is successful.