24x7 flight operations at Visakhapatnam Airport from April 1

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Navy’s Visakhapatnam airport runway resurfacing project has been completed ahead of schedule. Following the completion of the crucial fourth layer of resurfacing, the runway inspection agency has cleared the runway for usage and has lauded the quality and efficiency of the work executed.

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters announced that the runway at Visakhapatnam will resume round-the-clock operations starting from April 1, in perfect alignment with the summer schedule.

INS Dega, cornerstone in the aviation landscape of Visakhapatnam since 1999, has marked another milestone with the early completion of its main runway resurfacing project. The project, initiated in response to the burgeoning demand for aviation services in the fast-growing metropolis, aims to enhance the efficiency and safety of the airfield, catering to both domestic and international flights.