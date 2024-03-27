Andhra CM’s bus yatra to begin from Idupulapaya on March 27

VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to kick off his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Before commencing the 21-day poll campaign, Jagan will pay homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat at 1 pm. Following this, he will embark on the bus yatra at 1:30 pm.

On day one, the Chief Minister will traverse through several key locations, including Kumarunipalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu), and Potladurthi. At 4.30 pm, he is scheduled to address a public meeting on the Proddutur bypass road.

Following the public meeting, the yatra will proceed to the night camp located on the Allagadda bypass road in Nandyala district, passing through Sunnapurallapalli, Duvvur, Jillela, Nagalapadu, Bodhanam, Rampalle Cross, and Chagalamarri, said MLC Talasila Raghuram.

As Jagan has already conducted Siddham meetings in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anantapur, and Bapatla districts, the bus yatra will cover 21 districts and 148 constituencies in the State.

The first phase of the bus yatra will focus on the Rayalaseema region, covering six districts - Kadapa, Kurnool, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor.