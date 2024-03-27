AP: Ex-TDP MLC, several LS & Assembly in-charges switch loyalties to YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: With elections fast approaching, the saga of leaders switching political parties continued on Tuesday. A host of leaders from both the TDP and Jana Sena Party joined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli.

Prominent among them are former MLC Anguri Lakshmi Shiva Kumari of Payakaraopeta. She joined the party in the presence of regional coordinator PV Mithun Reddy.

Eluru Lok Sabha constituency TDP in-charge Gorumuchhu Gopal Yadav also joined the ruling party in the presence of Tanuku Assembly candidate Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Denduluru candidate K Abbaiah Choudary and Eluru Lok Sabha candidate Karumuri Sunil.

Rajampeta constituency TDP in-charge Ganta Narahari was also among those who joined the ruling party. MP Mithun Reddy and Ongole Lok Sabha constituency YSRC candidate Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy were also present.

Additionally, several former TDP corporators and Jana Sena leaders of Vijayawada joined the YSRC. Among them are former corporators Ganduri Mahesh and Nandepu Jagadeesh, former co-option member Kokkiligadda Deva Mani, TDP State BC Cell secretary Kosuru Subrahmanyam (Mani), former division president Gorantla Srinivasa Rao and Vijayawada East Jana Sena in-charge Bathina Ramu.

Also, the former president of Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) Gorakapudi Chinnaiah Dora joined the YSRC.