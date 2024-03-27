AP LS polls: Keen fight likely in Rampachodavaram Assembly constituency

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A big fight is on the cards between two women in Rampachodavaram (ST reserved) Assembly constituency. Sitting YSRC MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi is set to take on Miriyala Sirisha Devi of TDP, a political novice, belonging to the tribal community.

The segment with an electorate of 2.76 lakh comes under the purview of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The constituency bordering Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, consists of Chintur, Kunavaram, VR Puram, Yatapaka, Rampachodavaram, Gangavaram, Addateegala, Maredumilli, Rajavommangi, Devipatnam and Y Ramavaram mandals. Of the total, VR Puram, Kunavaram, Chintur, Yatapaka and Devipatnam are popularly known as submerged mandals of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. Polavaram project displaced families and their rehabilitation and resettlement is a major issue, which is likely to decide the election outcome.

Speaking to TNIE, Dhanalakshmi exuded confidence of victory for the second consecutive time from Rampachodavaram.

“The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has constructed R&R colonies for displaced families of Polavaram project, besides implementing several development programmes and welfare schemes. The YSRC government’s commitment to the welfare of people will fetch us votes in the elections,” she asserted.