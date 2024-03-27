AP: YSRC names Budi Muthyala Reddy for Anakapalle LS seat

Muthyala Naidu started his political career with the Congress in 1988, and won as a ward member of Taruva panchayat, and became Upa Sarpanch. He was later elected as a ZPTC member and Mandal Parishad president. The YSRC leadership is said to have chosen Muthyala Naidu as he is noncontroversial and maintains good relations with the party rank and file in the district. Moreover, the constituency has sizeable Koppula Velama population. Ramesh, on the other hand, is a businessman, and started his political career in the TDP. He is the founder chairman of Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd, a leading infrastructure developer in India.

Ramesh was nominated to the Rajya Sabha twice by the TDP. In 2019 after the TDP lost power in the State, Ramesh along with two other TDP RS members from the State, YS Chowdary and TG Venkatesh, switched over to the BJP. Ramesh aspired to contest from Visakhapatnam, but the TDP did not concede the seat to its alliance partner BJP. Ramesh, however, managed to get the BJP ticket for the neighbouring Anakapalle segment.

Muthyala Naidu

He belongs to Koppula Velama BC community. He is loyal to the YSR family since he was in the Congress. He won as an MLA for the first time from Madugula Assembly constituency on YSRC ticket in 2014. Again, he won the seat in the 2019 elections.

CM Ramesh

He belongs to Velama community. Hailing from Kadapa district, he is the founder chairman of Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd, one of the leading infra developers in India. He started his political career in TDP. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha twice by the TDP