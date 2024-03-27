CJI stresses need for free thinking in legal career in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasised the importance of valid evaluation and free thinking in the legal profession and the role of law education as a tool for serving society and fulfilling a social responsibility.
He was addressing the students of Sri Venkateswara University’s (SVU) Department of Law during the decennial celebrations of the integrated BL, LLB course, urging students to view legal profession as a social responsibility.
The CJI debunked the misconception that success in the legal profession is achieved through shouting or seeking more objections. He stressed the significance of valid evaluation of cases, urging students to prioritise reason and justice over confrontational tactics.
Reflecting on his own experiences as a law student at Delhi University, Justice Chandrachud encouraged students to engage in free thinking and explore global issues during their college years. Such critical thinking fosters the development of competent lawyers, he added. Recalling his interactions with lecturers and peers, Justice Chandrachud highlighted the value of asking difficult questions and challenging conventional wisdom.
Underscoring the importance of listening to opponents carefully and employing reason and common sense in legal practice, he acknowledged the challenges of decision-making within the legal system.
He further cautioned against simplistic criticisms from outsiders, emphasising the complexities involved in making optimistic decisions from within the system. His emphasis on reason, justice, and critical thinking resonated with the students, providing valuable insights for their future careers in law.
During the event, SVU vice-chancellor Prof V Sreekanth Reddy, registrar O Md Hussain, SVU College of Arts principal G Padmanaban, and dean of law VRC Krishnaiah felicitated Chief Justice of India Chandrachud for his insightful remarks and contributions to the legal field.