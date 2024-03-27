CJI stresses need for free thinking in legal career in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasised the importance of valid evaluation and free thinking in the legal profession and the role of law education as a tool for serving society and fulfilling a social responsibility.

He was addressing the students of Sri Venkateswara University’s (SVU) Department of Law during the decennial celebrations of the integrated BL, LLB course, urging students to view legal profession as a social responsibility.

The CJI debunked the misconception that success in the legal profession is achieved through shouting or seeking more objections. He stressed the significance of valid evaluation of cases, urging students to prioritise reason and justice over confrontational tactics.

Reflecting on his own experiences as a law student at Delhi University, Justice Chandrachud encouraged students to engage in free thinking and explore global issues during their college years. Such critical thinking fosters the development of competent lawyers, he added. Recalling his interactions with lecturers and peers, Justice Chandrachud highlighted the value of asking difficult questions and challenging conventional wisdom.