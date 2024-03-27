Come up with policy to protect girls from trafficking: Andhra Pradesh HC directs State govt

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the State government to come up with a policy to protect women and girls from human trafficking and also for the rehabilitation of those freed from the clutches of human traffickers.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman complaining that her friend is trying to push her daughter into prostitution and seeking the court to have her daughter produced before her, a division bench of Justice U Durgaprasad Rao and Justice M Kiranmayee directed the police department to produce the petitioner’s daughter before the court. She was produced before the court.

Police were directed to keep her in the Ujwala Home near Mangalagiri. Police were directed to prone and register a case against them. The HC directed the government to instruct the police department to conduct a probe against human trafficking.

The DGP was asked to issue directions to this effect to the district SPs. Advocate General S Sriram submitted to the HC that the government will take a policy decision to protect women and children from human traffickers and also come out with a policy for the rehabilitation of those rescued. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to April 11.