‘Historical alliance of 3 parties will sweep anti-people YSRC govt away in AP’: BJP State president

“YSRC reeks of corruption. The government has even pledged secretariat buildings, mines, government buildings, and lands. Who gave it the right to pledge government assets,” she sought to know.

Mocking Jagan’s claims of fulfilling 99% of promises, she said the government is doing liquor business to fill its coffers at the cost of women’s matrimonial harmony.

Senior BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh called upon the party cadre to strive for the victory of the tripartite alliance in the State. Emphasising the need for better coordination among the members of the three parties from the grassroots level, he said, “Spokespersons should speak against the ruling party’s corruption in the State and highlight the contribution of the Central government in the State’s development and people’s welfare.”

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, “We are confident our six MP candidates will make it Lok Sabha.”