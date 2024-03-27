NTR and Suryapet officials join hands to enforce MCC in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking better coordination in delivering the duties during general elections and strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), both NTR district and Suryapet district (Telangana) officials conducted an interstate coordination meeting here at Chillakallu on Tuesday.
NTR district Collector Senapati Dilli Rao, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and Suryapet district Collector S Venkata Rao and Suryapet Superintendent of Police (SP) BK Rahul Hegde along with other officials attended the meeting and discussed on measures to control the illegal liquor transportation and money during the elections.
During the coordination meeting, the officials discussed the strengthening of interstate check posts set up across the border villages and Collector S Dilli Rao said that steps have been taken to conduct the elections impartially and in a peaceful manner.
The officials brought several issues to the notice of the Suryapet district Collector and sought his support to strengthen the vigil in their jurisdiction by setting up additional check posts by deploying additional forces. NTR district officials also requested officials to share information about illegal liquor smuggling, transportation of cash and other valuables during the election code period.
“Both NTR district and Suryapet district administration are working together in effective implementation of MCC and guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI). An elaborate discussion on measures to be taken in the coming days were discussed and our counterpart officials expressed their willingness to cooperate with us,” Dilli Rao told TNIE.
Speaking to TNIE, CP Kanthi Rana Tata said flying and static surveillance teams were placed in all identified problematic locations across the district focussing more on the interstate borders. He further added that officials of two districts and nodal officers were exchanging the information about enforcement and intelligence pertaining to unaccounted cash, gold, liquor and other valuables. This coordinated enforcement will be of great help and will continue till the elections.
Explaining further, Rana said all the departments such as Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), excise, forest, banking and revenue department officials were taken into consideration and will increase the teams in coming days. “With the help of these teams, we are able to seize Rs 5 crore worth unaccounted cash and gold ornaments at interstate check posts,” he added. Suryapet district Collector S Venkata Rao said special teams comprising 10 officials were formed and posted at integrated check posts in the State border and the team is serving duties by keeping an eye on vehicles moving towards NTR and Palnadu districts.
“On a daily basis, we are sharing information to NTR district officials pertaining to enforcement and other election related activities,” he said.
Suryapet district SP BK Rahul Hegde said two check posts at Ramapuram cross-road and Dondapadu will be set up and proceedings will be linked to the police control room for monitoring the activities. “High quality CCTV cameras will be installed at all integrated checkposts for transparency,” he added.