Police intensify vigil at checkposts amidst Andhra Pradesh LS polls

GUNTUR: As Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Palnadu district police have increased vigil at the inter-state border to curb illegal transport of unaccounted cash, liquor and gold. Palnadu district shares over 100 km boundary line with Nalgonda and Suryapet districts in Telangana.

As many as nine integrated checkposts have been set up at Aagar T Road, Pondugula, Tangeda, Satrasala, Pulichintala Dam, Madipade, Govindapuram, Regulaguda and Amaravati, besides setting up 16 check posts across the district.

Stating that the situation is being monitored round-theclock through a special control room to prevent any untoward incidents, Palnadu district Collector Sivashankar Lotheti informed that MCC Cell, District Grievance and Complaints Redressal Cell, Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell, Media Certification and Monitoring Committees have been set up in order to ensure strict enforcement of election code.

The FST, SST and police enforcement teams have seized Rs 17.94 crore unaccounted cash, illegal liquor worth Rs 23.31 lakh, and other valuables worth Rs 52.65 lakh. As a precautionary measure, the police have also bound over history sheeters to prevent any untoward incidents during elections.