Rebel YSRC MP in a fix as BJP, TDP deny ticket in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP from Narasapuram K Raghurama Krishna Raju has found himself in a fix with both the BJP and TDP denying him a ticket to contest the elections. He is a vocal critic of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government policies.

Raju started his political stint with the YSRC, but quit the party as he could not get the party ticket to contest the 2014 elections. He joined the BJP and later switched to the TDP only to return back to the YSRC in 2019. He contested the last elections from Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency on YSRC ticket and won with a majority of more than 31,000 votes.