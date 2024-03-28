District Collector directed officials to utilise water in Nagarjuna Sagar Project

GUNTUR: Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti directed the officials to prepare an action plan to use water in Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) sparingly.

The Collector held a review meeting with district irrigation and rural water supply department officials on Wednesday and explained that due to deficit rainfall, the water level at the project is very low.

Stating that the reservoir currently has 5.8 TMC and with water level is at 513 feet, while the dead storage is 510 feet, the Collector instructed the officials to take rain water conservation measures and to monitor the requirement of rural water supply as per their requirements in the district.

He also enquired about the storage levels of water at mandal levels and asked the officials to take necessary measures to prevent water scarcity, and to provide sufficient drinking water supply at municipality level. Rural water supply department officer Suresh, district panchayat officer Bhaskar Reddy, Nagarjuna Sagar Project SE Vara lakshmi, electricity department officer Srinivasulu and others were present.