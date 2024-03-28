I have a vision for growth of Nellore: Former RS MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

Despite his previous stint as YSRC Rajya Sabha member, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has stepped into the realm of direct elections for the first time as a TDP candidate from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, signalling a fresh chapter in his political career.

Known for his philanthropic contributions to various social causes, and development initiatives in Nellore district, his entry into the direct elections has generated considerable interest among constituents and political observers alike.

In an interview with D Surendra Kumar, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy shared his vision for the development of Nellore district on all fronts.

Why you have selected Nellore Lok Sabha constituency to contest for the first time in direct elections?

I have not selected the seat. TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed me to contest from Nellore. Even I have a wish to serve my birthplace Nellore. I have an experience in offering my services to Nellore as the Rajya Sabha member. I am driven by a steadfast dedication to serving the people and advancing the cause of development and welfare.

Why you have joined the TDP from the YSRC?

My journey led me to the YSRC initially, but after unforeseen circumstances, I have found myself better aligning with the TDP, realising it to be the optimal platform for my service activities. Naidu's words of praise upon my entry into the TDP took me by surprise. The former Chief Minister's visionary leadership, coupled with his clear agenda for the State's development and uplift of the underprivileged, has left a lasting impression on me. With the support of TDP and the leadership of Naidu, I am optimistic about the transformative change we can bring for the betterment of our State and its people.

What are your chances of winning Nellore Lok Sabha seat, which is a YSRC stronghold?

There are seven Assembly segments in Nellore Lok Sabha constituency. I have taken up basic infrastructure development works with `16.88 crore in the segments. I have ensured execution of several development works during my tenure as the Rajya Sabha member (2018-24). Now, I have been receiving an overwhelming response from the people of the parliamentary constituency.

Do you have any specific plans for the development of Nellore?

To make Nellore parliamentary constituency a model one in the country, I envision various development programmes aimed at leveraging the area's vast resources and extensive coastline. These programmes

are meant to create employment opportunities for the youth. Given Nellore's strategic location as a gateway to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, investing in infrastructure and facilities will spur development. The plans include setting up a special office in Nellore City, dedicated to serve constituents, besides ensuring accountability. Regardless of my location as an MP, my commitment to service remains unwavering. Focusing on the district's development, I will strive to get vital infrastructure projects. Winning Nellore Lok Sabha seat in the election will give me an opportunity to further advance the region's growth.

Ruling YSRC leaders are observing that Vemireddy has only financial resources, but not the blessings of Nellore people. What is your reaction?

There is no need to respond to YSRC leaders' comments, who praised me when I was in their party. I am aware of the problems of poor people. The people are eagerly waiting for Naidu to take over the reins of the State to put it back on the path of economic development.

Once, the TDP comes to power in the State, a slew of welfare schemes will be launched benefiting the underprivileged and marginalised sections.