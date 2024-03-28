Krishna dist police invoke Preventive Detention Act against KTM Pandu

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi said an externment notice has been issued against Koduri Manikanta alias KTM Pandu by imposing the provisions of Preventive Detention (PD) Act and sent him to Rajahmundry central jail on Wednesday.

In an official release, the SP said the Krishna district Collector P Rajababu had issued orders to officials concerned as Pandu is reportedly being involved in antisocial activities such as gang wars and ganja peddling, and he is a big threat to society.

“Those who create unrest in the society and create law and order problems will be dealt sternly according to the law,” said the SP Asmi. He further said KTM Pandu is a prime accused in Patamata gang war incident in which Thota Sandeep was killed brutally.

“Despite repeated warnings, Pandu did not mend his ways. A rowdy-sheet was opened against him in Penamaluru police station,” the SP Asmi explained.

Based on four new cases registered against Pandu in 2023 and 2024, the PD Act was executed against him and was sent to Rajahmundry central prison.