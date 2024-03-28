‘Prevent Jagan Mohan Reddy from entering Rayalaseema', says TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

Alleging that Jagan cancelled several irrigation schemes in Rayalaseema region, Naidu said, “The YSRC chief did not supply irrigation water to even a single acre in the past five years, but encouraged the free flow of spurious liquor, ganja and other drugs in every village in the State.”

Stating that Jagan has no moral right to criticise the TDP’s alliance with the BJP, Naidu pointed out that the Chief Minister had supported the passage of bills in the Parliament tabled by the Centre.

Reiterating that the TDP, BJP, and JSP have joined hands to save the ‘bankrupt’ State and not for their personal benefit, Naidu asserted that the alliance was formed as the Union government would immensely support the development of the State.

Assuring the people that he will utilise all resources to create assets and provide huge employment opportunities to the youth, Naidu elaborated on the welfare schemes to be implemented by the coming NDA government.

He promised that power tariff would be regularised and drugs would be eliminated from the State within 100 days of the NDA forming the government. Further, Naidu promised to supply water to every acre after the NDA comes to power. He added that steps will be taken to supply the Godavari water, too, to the region.