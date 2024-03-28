‘Prevent Jagan Mohan Reddy from entering Rayalaseema', says TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of cheating the people of Rayalaseema, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called on the public to prevent the Chief Minister from touring the region.
He took part in the ‘Praja Galam’ public meetings held at Palamaner, Nagari and Madnapalle in Chittoor district on Wednesday.
Alleging that Jagan cancelled several irrigation schemes in Rayalaseema region, Naidu said, “The YSRC chief did not supply irrigation water to even a single acre in the past five years, but encouraged the free flow of spurious liquor, ganja and other drugs in every village in the State.”
Stating that Jagan has no moral right to criticise the TDP’s alliance with the BJP, Naidu pointed out that the Chief Minister had supported the passage of bills in the Parliament tabled by the Centre.
Reiterating that the TDP, BJP, and JSP have joined hands to save the ‘bankrupt’ State and not for their personal benefit, Naidu asserted that the alliance was formed as the Union government would immensely support the development of the State.
Assuring the people that he will utilise all resources to create assets and provide huge employment opportunities to the youth, Naidu elaborated on the welfare schemes to be implemented by the coming NDA government.
He promised that power tariff would be regularised and drugs would be eliminated from the State within 100 days of the NDA forming the government. Further, Naidu promised to supply water to every acre after the NDA comes to power. He added that steps will be taken to supply the Godavari water, too, to the region.
Terming Jagan a traitor, the TDP chief accused the YSRC chief of failing to implement his promises made to the Minorities. Naidu recalled that no injustice was meted to the Minorities during the TDP regime. “Be it Urdu universities, Shaadi Khanas, Dulhan, and Ramzan Tohfa, TDP implemented all these schemes,” he asserted.
“My vision is to create assets and increase everyone’s revenue in the State by implementing the Super Six schemes. On the other hand, Jagan always works to loot the people,” Naidu said.
Stating that time had come to put an end to the “wicked and cruel force”, the TDP chief said, “Everyone is ready to defeat the YSRC, including the farmers as they are neither receiving subsidies nor Minimum Support Price for their produce.”
Asking the people whether the drip-irrigation or other projects have been completed, he pointed out that as chief minister of the State he had taken measures to complete 90% of the Handri-Neeva works. Naidu called upon the people to welcome Jagan with empty roads during the latter’s poll campaign. “If you extend support to Jagan, you will be doing a great injustice to your own family. Jagan has no right to move on Rayalaseema roads after cheating the people of the region,” the TDP chief remarked. Accusing the YSRC leaders of resorting to misinformation campaigns on social media, he appealed to the people of Rayalaseema to question what Jagan has done for them.
Expressing satisfaction that Praja Galam launched at Palamaner was a big hit, Naidu said the massive gathering clearly reflected the kind of affection that people have for him.