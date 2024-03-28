TDP, JSP, BJP to hold meets on Apr 4, 8 to boost coordination among leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the three alliance partners—TDP, BJP and Jana Sena—have decided to conduct coordination meetings at all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 4 and at all 175 Assembly segments on April 8.

The decision was taken during a coordination committee meeting held at the residence of BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada on Wednesday evening.

BJP election in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Arun Singh and co-incharge Sidharth Nath Singh, TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar and others were present at the meeting. The leaders discussed various aspects related to formulation of a common manifesto, electioneering and the public rallies.