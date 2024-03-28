TDP, JSP, BJP to hold meets on Apr 4, 8 to boost coordination among leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the three alliance partners—TDP, BJP and Jana Sena—have decided to conduct coordination meetings at all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 4 and at all 175 Assembly segments on April 8.
The decision was taken during a coordination committee meeting held at the residence of BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada on Wednesday evening.
BJP election in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Arun Singh and co-incharge Sidharth Nath Singh, TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar and others were present at the meeting. The leaders discussed various aspects related to formulation of a common manifesto, electioneering and the public rallies.
In a brief interaction with mediapersons after the meeting, Atchannaidu said the meeting was held to ensure better coordination among the allies.
Nadendla Manohar stressed that the ultimate goal of the meetings is to make sure that the NDA forms government at the Centre and the State.
Purandeswari explained that the meeting focussed on improving coordination in the lower rungs of the three parties, besides at the top-level for the smooth functioning of the alliance.