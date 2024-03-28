Teach alliance parties a lesson, says Rajya Sabha MP Subba Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Appealing to the people to teach the Opposition leaders a lesson, Rajya Sabha MP and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy on Wednesday said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan formed an alliance with the BJP only to attack the YSRC in the State.

While campaigning for Botcha Jhansi and Vasupalli Ganesh, the YSRC’s candidate for Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency and Vizag Lok Sabha segment respectively, Subba Reddy said the TDP had joined hands with the party that ruined the State. They should be taught a lesson in the elections, he added.

Stating that it was Ganesh who developed the constituency, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy struck a balance between welfare and development in the State. She added the Opposition parties were afraid of facing YSRC alone.

While addressing the party workers’ meeting in Gajuwaka later, Subba Reddy said Jagan had resolved issues that were pending in the constituency for the last 40 years.

Accusing Naidu of deceiving DWCRA women by promising a loan waiver, he said Jagan, on the other hand, honoured the promises he made. “As many as 30 lakh families in the State have realised the dream of living in their own house,” he said. Further, Subba Reddy said the YSRC government will take all steps to stall the privatisation of the Steel Plant.