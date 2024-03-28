YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's bus yatra receives massive response on day 1

KADAPA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy kicked off the ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra from Idupulapaya in YSR district on Wednesday amid much fanfare.

Before commencing his election campaign, Jagan sought the blessings of his mother YS Vijayamma and paid homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s at YSR Ghat.

En route to Proddatur, a large number of people stood along both sides of the road to greet the Chief Minister.

At Vempalle crossroads, when youngsters tried to click selfies, Jagan took the mobile from them and clicked the picture himself.

After assuming charge as Chief Minister, it was one of the few occasions when he came forward and mingled with people instead of greeting them from a distance.

All along the way, slogans of ‘Jai Jagan’ reverberated and people from various sections braved the scorching summer sun to welcome the YSRC chief and extend their support to him.