YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's bus yatra receives massive response on day 1

KADAPA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy kicked off the ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra from Idupulapaya in YSR district on Wednesday amid much fanfare.
Before commencing his election campaign, Jagan sought the blessings of his mother YS Vijayamma and paid homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s at YSR Ghat.
En route to Proddatur, a large number of people stood along both sides of the road to greet the Chief Minister.
At Vempalle crossroads, when youngsters tried to click selfies, Jagan took the mobile from them and clicked the picture himself.
After assuming charge as Chief Minister, it was one of the few occasions when he came forward and mingled with people instead of greeting them from a distance.
All along the way, slogans of ‘Jai Jagan’ reverberated and people from various sections braved the scorching summer sun to welcome the YSRC chief and extend their support to him.
While some people showered flowers on Jagan’s bus, some danced to catchy tunes. The atmosphere was festive till Proddatur, 57 kms from Idupupalapaya.
At Vempalle Hanuman Junction, a huge Gaja Mala was offered to Jagan by YSRC leader Velpula Ramu.
“The public turnout is voluntary. All of them have come out on their own in support of our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is an indication of the success of the bus yatra. Such massive response is a good omen for the government that the YSRC will form after the elections,” Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu said.
Stating that the yatra was taken up to secure another historic win, he said Jagan was taking suggestions and advice from the people from different sections of society all along the way.
Jagan’s bus yatra passed through Kummarapalli, Vempalle, Swarajaupeta, Veerapunayunipalle, Gangireddypalle, Urutur, Yerraguntla, Potladurthi, before reaching Proddatur. Though the public meeting was scheduled to commence at 4.30 pm, it started at 6.30 pm.