YSRC comes up with micro-level strategies in Nellore Lok Sabha constituency

NELLORE: The YSRC and the TDP have intensified their election campaign in Nellore Lok Sabha constituency. While YSRC candidate V Vijayasai Reddy took the early lead and held intense campaign during the last two weeks, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy of the TDP launched the poll campaign in a big way on Wednesday.

With the TDP planning to rake up the non-local issue, Vijayasai is said to be implementing micro level strategies to strike a chord with the electorate of Nellore. Vijayasai Reddy has adopted a microtargeting approach for his people’s outreach programme with emphasis on promising solution to critical societal issues. Reddy has pledged support to restore stability and profitability to this essential sector of Nellore’s economy.

Furthermore, he is trying to address local concerns by advocating for tax reductions on garbage, aiming to alleviate financial burdens and promote a cleaner environment in Nellore. “I am envisioning Nellore as a green city akin to Bengaluru with focus on economic development and environmental sustainability. A separate manifesto will be prepared for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency for development, and also to address the long pending issues being faced by the people,” Vijayasai promised.