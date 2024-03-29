Andhra Pradesh High Court criticizes promotion of non-teaching staff to principals in govt colleges

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday took strong exception to the GO issued by the government enabling the promotion of non-teaching staff as principals of government junior colleges.
Passing caustic remarks against the State government, the High Court questioned, “Will you allow a person having 20 years of experience to drive a motorcycle to run an aircraft?” It further asked the State government if non-teaching staff can be promoted as principal, then promote a ward boy with a good service period as surgeon.
The division bench of the court took the government to task for bringing GO 76 through which it made a provision to promote non-teaching staff (librarians and physical directors) as principals.
The court questioned the fate of the educational institutions if people with a lack of proper knowledge as principals.
It questioned as to whether librarians and physical directors have knowledge of the academic syllabus.
The court also said it would punish the officials concerned who have issued the GO 76 dated December 8, 2021 and asked the principal secretary (school education) to appear before it on April 1.
The division bench of the high court made this comments while hearing a petition by the principal of Sullurpet government junior college, K Syamkumar, challenging the suspension of the proceedings issued by the Commissioner (intermediate education) promoting non-teaching staff as principals.