Andhra Pradesh High Court criticizes promotion of non-teaching staff to principals in govt colleges

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday took strong exception to the GO issued by the government enabling the promotion of non-teaching staff as principals of government junior colleges.

Passing caustic remarks against the State government, the High Court questioned, “Will you allow a person having 20 years of experience to drive a motorcycle to run an aircraft?” It further asked the State government if non-teaching staff can be promoted as principal, then promote a ward boy with a good service period as surgeon.

The division bench of the court took the government to task for bringing GO 76 through which it made a provision to promote non-teaching staff (librarians and physical directors) as principals.