ECI appoints three special observers for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed three special observers for Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Mohan Mishra, a retired IAS officer of 1987 batch, has been appointed as the Special General Observer. Deepak Mishra, a retired IPS officer of 1984 batch, has been the Special Police Observer, while Neena Nigam, a retired IRS officer of 1983 batch, has been appointed as the Special Expenditure Observer.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena informed that the Central Observers attended the meeting conducted by the ECI on Thursday. The three observers will visit the State next week to inspect the arrangements being made for the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner.