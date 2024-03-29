IPL makes a comeback in Vizag after 4 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cricket fever has gripped the city with IPL making a comeback to Visakhapatnam after four long years. The cricket enthusiasts are gearing up to witness MS Dhoni in action against Delhi Capitals on March 31 and an energetic match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3.

It can be recalled that Dhoni shot into international limelight with his tail blazing knock of 145 against arch rivals Pakistan at ACA VDCA international cricket stadium at PM Palem almost two decades ago. Dhoni still considers Vizag his second home after Ranchi.

In the 2019 season, Visakhapatnam hosted knockout stages for the first time when it was the venue for second qualifier and eliminator.

Citing the visit of BCCI president Roger Binny during the recently held India and England Test match, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary SR Gopinath Reddy said that Roger lauded the ACA for hosting the Test Match successfully.

He thanked Roger Binny, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal and the other IPL governing council for allotting two IPL matches to Vizag.

Gopinath stated that all permissions from the authorities concerned with regard to hosting the IPL matches were taken and added that repairs at the stadium were taken on a war footing basis.

“As per the suggestion of the BCCI a broadcasting room was built, besides providing all facilities for practice sessions of both the teams,” Gopinath Reddy said.

The IPL has become a boon for the young cricketers as it provided a perfect platform to launch themselves in the national circuit. Delhi Capitals picked Andhra Ranji captain Ricky Bhui for this year’s season. This opportunity would help Ricky to prove his mettle and clinch on the chance to play in big leagues.

Visakhapatnam has witnessed the IPL fever for the first time in 2012 when the BCCI hosted two matches at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Then Visakhapatnam was named as one of the home grounds for the Hyderabad franchise, Deccan Chargers. After not hosting any IPL matches for two years, Visakhapatnam was allotted three matches in 2015. The cricket lovers’ joy knew no bounds as the city hosted as many as six IPL matches in 2016.