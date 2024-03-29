Minor among eight held for kidnapping bizman in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: Puttaparthi police on Thursday arrested eight persons, including a minor boy, for allegedly kidnapping a chicken shop owner for ransom. The police also seized Rs 1,800 cash.

Puttaparthi DSP Vasudevan said, the accused were identified as Mylavaram Bhanu Chandra of Penukonda town, Mondigantla Sharavan of Nagasamudram in CK Palli mandal, Harijana Suri of Boksampalli village, Iragamreddi Rushikesava Reddy of Kadapa district, Panga Vishnu Vardhan of Proddatur town, Kandukuri Shivakishor Reddy of Arakatavemula village, Iragamreddi Gangadhar Reddy of Kadapa district and a 16-year-old minor boy.

They allegedly kidnapped Uppu Venkatachalapati and demanded a huge sum from him on March 24. However, the police rescued him by increasing the vigil at all the checkposts, where the accused left the victim at Mudiguppa village outskirts. Investigation is underway for to nab three other accused who are absconding.