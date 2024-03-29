People won’t accept TDP chief: YSRC general secretary Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is like a fake currency note and he will not be accepted by people, observed YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Speaking to the media at Tadepalli on Thursday, Sajjala said, “People are believing that their lives will be secured, if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to power again. The hope that is being placed on us reflects that we have delivered more than what we have promised.”

Referring to the tremendous success of Siddham meetings and the ongoing Memantha Siddham campaign, Sajjala said lakhs of people are participating in Jagan’s bus yatra and also in the public meetings. “Jagan always believes that people will support if you do good to them. The success of these meetings are a clear example of it,’’ he asserted.

The people of the State have dumped both Naidu and the TDP. Naidu is making tall promises that cannot be fulfilled as a last ditch effort to gain people’s confidence. The people, however, still remember how Naidu had ditched the State by conveniently ignoring the Centre’s assurances under the AP Reorganisation Act,’’ Sajjala alleged.