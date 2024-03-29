Rayalaseema police step up vigil to ensure peaceful elections

KURNOOL : The conduct of elections in Rayalaseema districts, particularly within the Kurnool range, presents a formidable challenge to the police department.

Despite their diligent efforts, at least 10 murders are reported annually during elections. However, this year, the focus is on setting up a crime-free environment, ensuring elections proceed without violence through adherence to preventive measures and enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), stated Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ch Vijaya Rao.

Speaking to TNIE, the DIG said, “We have already initiative measures to maintain law and order in the sensitive and faction-hit villages, ever since the notification of election code issued.” In view of elections, as many as 2,739 licensed weapons have already been seized from licensed holders. Strict measures are in place to combat the possession of illicit weapons, with regular check posts and patrols conducted to intercept any illegal arms. Nearly 8,000 police personnel will be deployed to monitor the electoral process across the Kurnool range.

The police department maintains records categorising villages into sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas, identifying potential troublemakers, especially in faction-hit villages within their jurisdiction.

Vijaya Rao said, “Efforts are underway on transforming the jurisdiction into a crime-free zone, with particular emphasis on addressing challenges posed by 123 faction-ridden villages. Proactive measures, include the booking of perpetrators under preventive laws, counselling habitual offenders, and maintaining a vigilant presence in 1,602 sensitive polling booths across Rayalaseema.”

To strengthen preventive measures, 12,160 individuals have been bound over, and open rowdy sheets have been initiated, supplemented by the enforcement of the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.