TDP, BJP likely to exchange Eluru and Narasapuram Lok Sabha seats in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP and TDP are likely to make some changes to the announced list of Lok Sabha candidates owing to the pressure from activists of both the parties. As part of the seat-sharing agrement, the TDP is contesting 17, BJP six and JSP two Lok Sabha seats.

According to sources, Narasapuram MP Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju is likely to be fielded from the same constituency on behalf of the TDP. Though, the BJP named Srinivasa Varma as the candidate for Narasapuram, much to the disappointment of Raju, who on several occasions claimed that he would definitely be the candidate of Narasapuram from one the three parties (BJP-TDP-JSP).

After winning the Lok Sabha election in 2019 on YSRC ticket, Raju turned rebel within a year and resigned to that party recently.

Though he has not joined any party so far, he used to say that he would join one of the three parties, which will give him the Lok Sabha seat to contest in the elections.