Three women killed, two hurt as car rams into road divider near Tangutur in Andra Pradesh

ONGOLE: At least three women were killed and two others were severely injured in a road accident that took place on the National Highway near Tangutur on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Ratani Aruna (36), Gullapalli Sravani (32), and Talapaneni Divya (31).

According to the reports reaching here, a family of five members from Kandukur attended a function at Bhadrachalam and were on their way back home

When the car on which they were travelling reached Surareddypalem village, the driver lost control of the wheel and hit the divider, resulting in the car toppling killing three women on the spot.

Tangutur police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured driver and one child to the Ongole Government General Hospital. A case has been registered and probe is underway.