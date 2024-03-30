Bapatla cops adopt strategy to fight fake news

GUNTUR: Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, social media has continued to become a platform for political sympathisers for mudslinging against rival politicians via trolling, abusing, body shaming and threatening posts.

It is to be recalled that earlier this month, 32-year-old G Geetanjali Devi from Tenali died by suicide after reportedly being trolled on social media for speaking in favour of a political party. From commoners to politicians, no one is being spared by cyber miscreants if they feel someone is against their party and leaders.

In a bid to put an end to such cases, Bapatla police has formed a special team with expert police officers from cyber department to keep strict vigil on various social media platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, X and Instagram, informed Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.

He said that since the Model Code of Conduct has been in force, surveillance on disturbing and abusive posts and trolls on social media accounts has been stepped up and all necessary action is being taken to take strict legal action against those who post fake news to misguide the public.

Stating that group admin will be held wholly responsible for the posts in the group, the SP said that the admin should inspect every post and should delete the controversial posts and remove the member responsible for it.

“Admins of the group should immediately report such controversial posts. Failing to do so, the admin will be punished under Section 153A of IPC and will be imprisoned for five years,” the SP warned. He explained the nature of fake and controversial posts which includes posts which are provocative, sparks hatred, leading to disputes between various castes, threats to national security, morphed photos and videos.

Urging the public to cooperate with the police, the SP said that one can inform the police about such fake and derogatory posts through Bapatla district SP Helpline 8333813228 and assured that their identity will be kept confidential.