Five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam set to begin at Srisailam temple from April 6

KURNOOL: Elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam from April 6 to 10 at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Srisailam in Nandyal district. The Telugu New Year celebrations would begin with Yagasala Pravesam Pooja, Ganapati Pooja and Shiva Sankalpam.

Temple authorities have been setting up temporary sheds, tents, water provisions and all necessary facilities for devotees who visit the temple during the festivities. Additional provisions, such as distribution of water packets at various points at the temple, are being taken in light of increasing summer temperatures, said temple executive officer (EO) D Peddi Raju.

The temple officials are expecting heavy rush for the Ugadi celebrations from Karnataka. The devotees from Karnataka would visit the temple by walk from their native places during the Ugadi celebrations every year. Hence we made arrangements with special focus on devotees who would come to Srisailam by walk, temple EO said.

Srisailam celebrations

Celebrations at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam begin three days before Ugadi (Chaitra Suddha Padyami).

During the Ugadi Mahotsavam, the temple authorities and priests would organise various Vahana Sevas, Alankaras, Veerachara Vinyasalu and Car festival.

The celebration begins with several rituals such as Punyahavachanam, Akhanda Sthapana, Mandaparadhana, Ankurarpanam and others. Every day, the celebrations include special poojas like Pratyeka Abhishekam, Navavaranarchana, Rudrahomam and Chandihomam.

Devotees from other States such as Karnataka and Maharashtra visit Srisailam, and most of them walk the entire distance from their native places to the temple and present offerings, such as tamarind, kumkum, saree, mangalasutram, flowers to Goddess Bhramarambha Devi.