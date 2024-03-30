Guntur GGH staff told to respect patients and attendants

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar instructed the staff to maintain a patient-friendly environment in the hospital and asked them to behave with utmost respect towards patients and attendants without fail.

After receiving several complaints against the staff members for their rude behaviour towards patients, he conducted surprise inspections and gave instructions to the staff members.

He suggested them not to behave disrespectfully with the patients and stern action would be taken against those who fail to follow this. He also informed that special measures are being taken to facilitate the patients who used to wait for hours to get results of tests.

In the past, the patients had to go to microbiology and pathology departments in Guntur Medical College which is two kilometres away from the hospital. To prevent such hassle, the hospital administration is planning to take the samples at the hospital and send them to GMC.

During his inspection, the GGH superintendent observed the posters of a political party still pasted on the walls and instructed the officials to immediately remove them and take necessary action to prevent displaying of posters, banners, and wallpapers of any political parties as Model Code of Conduct is in force.