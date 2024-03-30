Kadapa set to witness fierce electoral battle after new political equations

KADAPA: The erstwhile undivided Kadapa district is set to witness a fierce electoral battle, promising a significant political shift in Rayalaseema region.

The TDP has got seven Assembly seats, including Kadapa, Mydukur, Pulivendula, Kamalapuram, Rajampet, Proddatur and Rayachoti as part of its alliance with the JSP and BJP.

The TDP has fielded Sugavasi Balasubramanyam, son of former MP Palakondrayudu, from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency. Balasubramanyam’s experience as the former Zilla Parishad chairman, is likely to position him as a tough contender for Rajampet.

The BJP has named former minister C Adinarayana Reddy as its candidate for Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency, making a strategic move. His transition from the TDP to the BJP highlights the shifting alliances and political dynamics in the region. The TDP seems to have strengthened its base in Jammalamadugu, which may help the BJP candidate.

Meanwhile, his elder brother, C Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy, son of former MLC C Narayana Reddy, has entered the fray as the TDP Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate.

Though Kadapa is a stronghold of the YSRC, the tripartite alliance may give a stiff fight to the ruling party candidates in the elections, observed a political analyst.