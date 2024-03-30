Krishna district police foil elderly couple’s bid to die by suicide

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to a distress call, Krishna district police rescued an elderly couple from dying by suicide and reunited them with their son on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi said he had received a phone call from Rajesh, an army veteran, seeking help from police to identify and rescue his parents who had left their home in a fit of rage over financial and family disputes.

While Rajesh works in a Hyderabad-based private company, his aged parents are living in their native Narsapuram. The couple left their home and made futile attempts to end their life by jumping from Rajahmundry bridge. After that, they decided to come to Vijayawada and kill self as they felt insulted and depressed over their son’s behaviour.

Before boarding the bus, Rajesh’s father called him and informed that they were vexed over the ongoing disturbances in the family and have decided to commit suicide by jumping in Krishna river.

After receiving the information, SP immediately instructed Veeravalli SI Chiranjeevi to trace and rescue them.

Tracing them using their phone signal location, police found that couple reached Vijayawada and rescued them before they commit suicide by jumping from Prakasam Barrage.

The police counselled the couple and reunited them with their son, the SP said.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000