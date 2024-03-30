Pawan to kick off ‘Varahi Vijaya Bheri’ yatra from Pithapuram today

VIJAYAWADA: After YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu launched their respective election campaigns, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is set to kick off his ‘Varahi Vijaya Bheri’ yatra from Pithapuram, the Assembly constituency he is contesting, on Saturday.

During the first phase of the campaign that will continue till April 12, the actor-politician will stay in Pithapuram for three days and later head to Tenali on April 3. JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman has been fielded from the Tenali Assembly constituency.

Following this, Pawan will hold public meetings in Nellimarla, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Pendurthi, Kakinada Rural till April 8. He will go back to Pithapuram for Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, and continue his campaign at Razole, P Gannavaram and Rajamagaram on April 10, 11 and 12 respectively. Pawan will address the public from his ‘Varahi’ vehicle after a long hiatus.

After reaching Pithapuram on Saturday morning, he will offer prayers at Padagaya Ksethram and hold a meeting with his party leaders. After special pujas are performed for the Varahi vehicle, Pawan will begin electioneering. His first public meeting will be held at the Ramalayam centre in Chebrolu.

After having unsuccessfully contesting from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram in 2019, the JSP chief has laid special focus on Pithapuram. The dominant Kapus in the region could sway the poll outcome in his favour.

In a bid to counter Pawan, the YSRC has reportedly entrusted former minister Mudragada Padmanabham with the responsibility of garnering support from the Kapus.

In the second leg of campaigning, Pawan will address public meetings along with leaders of the TDP and BJP, sources said.