Prakasam district reaches 93.5% of Rs 17,988-crore annual credit target

ONGOLE: The district authorities are making plans to provide financial support to the needy people through loans under various government schemes and programmes. On the directives of the Collector the bankers in the district were able to fulfil 93.5% of the targeted annual credit plan.

Recently Collector AS Dinesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with the representatives of District Level Bankers Committee (DLBC) and inquired about the progress of the district annual credit plan targets.

According to the officials, the bankers have disbursed 105.69% of loans against the targeted agricultural and affiliated sector loans. They informed that they have provided loans worth Rs 232.75 crore to 10,511 farmers of the district. Regarding the loans provided to the Self Help Group (SHG) women, around 340.08% of the targeted loan was provided to MEPMA SHG and 78.79% of target loan was provided as financial assistance to DRDA SHG.

“So far, we have achieved 93.5% of the target against the annual credit plan of the district. Of the total Rs 17,988 crore of credit target fixed by DLBC, till date Rs 16,819 crore worth loans have been disbursed,” Lead District Manager (LDM) Abdul Raheem explained.

For the Non-Planned sectors, the bankers have provided 142.65% of the fixed target. The banking authorities are also planning to focus on providing financial support to the young entrepreneurs, agricultural and affiliated sector entrepreneurs of the district under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme.