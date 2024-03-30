TTD expedites house site patta distribution to staff

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has expedited the distribution of house site pattas and registration process for employees and workers. In a span of just three months, the TTD has distributed pattas to more than 5,000 employees. Of them, the registration process was completed for 2,500 and expedited the process to register for the remaining.

It is to be noted that TTD had sanctioned funds and allocated more than 1,000 acres of land for houses to as many as 14,500 employees, including retired and contract workers, at Padiredu, which is 11km away from Tirupati, in Vedamalapeta mandal of Chittoor district. Equally distributing land among the employees, each person would get a piece of approximately 4.5 cents of land.

With the constant efforts of TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy and JEO Veerabrahmam, the officials were able to distribute house pattas to retired and serving employees in a span of just three months. The officials informed that the contract workers will also be provided with the house sites soon.

The layouts of the plots were designed to facilitate judicious space and amenities to all the residents. Besides dedicating a major chunk of land for parks, play grounds, hospital, temple and other amenities, the layouts will possess spacious roads including an 80-feet main road and 60-feet and 40-feet internal roads.

The TTD has spent around Rs 150 crore in two spells to provide 432 acres of land at Padiredu for the employees. As of now TTD has procured 400 acres of land from the revenue authorities and is contemplating to plot and develop the land to provide house plots to a total of 3,722 pensioners and 727 regular employees near IIT Tirupati.

It was learnt that the TTD may also take up the maintenance of the colonies on par with the existing LS Nagar and Bairagipatteda employees residential areas.

TTD festival schedule in April

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is organising special festivals at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in the month of April 2024. The following are the line of festivals scheduled to take place in Tirumala