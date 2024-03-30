Vijayasai vows to transform Nellore into vibrant city

NELLORE : YSRC Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V Vijayasai Reddy has promised to come up with a comprehensive plan for the all-round development of the constituency.

He participated in electioneering in the 5th division of Nellore City on Friday. Seeking the support of people who turned up in large numbers to receive him, Vijayasai reiterated his commitment to develop the constituency on all fronts, besides solving local issues on a priority basis.

He also promised to transform Nellore into a vibrant and prosperous city with emphasis on development of infrastructure. Mentioning the problems faced by upland mandals of the parliamentary constituency, the YSRC candidate vowed to augment supply of drinking and irrigation water if he was elected. “We will complete the Somasila High Level Canal and Veligonda project, aimed at boosting economic development of South Coastal Andhra. The completion of the irrigation projects is my priority as it will bolster the agricultural growth in the region,” he said.

Vijayasai described YSRC Nellore City candidate Khaleel Ahmed as a reliable person, who resonates with the aspirations of the common man.

He expressed his dismay over the defection of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy to the TDP after a six-year stint as a YSRC Rajya Sabha MP.

He urged the people to discern and reject those who abandon the democratic principles and ideology. He called upon the electorate to support the candidates with integrity and commitment to serve the people.