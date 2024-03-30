Vishakapatnam: Girl ends life over ‘sexual harassment’ by professor

VISAKHAPATNAM: A girl student reportedly died by suicide on Friday by jumping from a college building following alleged sexual harassment. The death of the student created a flutter in the city. However, the police said though it was a suicide they were yet to establish the reason.

The girl was studying diploma first year in the college. The CCTV footage revealed that she climbed the stairs several times.

Police believe she might have come under mental conflict before taking the extreme step. They said they have registered a case and investigation is in progress.

“After a thorough probe, the facts will come out,” police said.

Meanwhile, in a WhatsApp message she purportedly sent to her parents and sister before taking the extreme step, she said she was forced to take the decision as one of the faculty members was harassing her sexually. He reportedly even threatened to post her nude photos on social media if she informed the police, she said and added she had no alternative except to resort to extreme step.

PM Palem police have registered a case and are investigating. The police sent the body to KGH for post-mortem.

Sakala Janula Sangham leaders blamed the college management and demanded stringent action against those responsible.