Will continue to put poor in position of power: Andhra CM Jagan

KURNOOL: Asserting that the YSRC will continue to put poor people in the position of power in order to uplift them, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at Opposition leader and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for disrespecting the ruling party’s Singanamala candidate M Veeranjaneyulu.

During his Praja Galam meeting, Naidu mocked Veeranjaneyulu for being a lorry driver and a ‘nishani’ (illiterate).

While addressing an impressive gathering at Kodumur in Kurnool district as part of his Memanta Siddham campaign, Jagan said, “Naidu should know that Veeranjaneyulu is more educated than him. Veeranjaneyulu has a postgraduate degree in MA Economics, along with a B. Ed degree.”

The YSRC chief held Naidu’s governance responsible for Veeranjaneyulu not securing a ‘good’ job. “Under Naidu’s government, Veeranjaneyulu had to take up the job of a lorry driver due to lack of employment opportunities,” he claimed.

Stating that Naidu might belittle YSRC’s Madakasira candidate Eera Lakappa for being an MNREGA labourer, Jagan said, “I want to reaffirm that whatever the Opposition says, the YSRC will continue to give MLA tickets to the people from poor backgrounds to uplift them socially and politically.”

Emphasising that the YSRC government had provided 2.31 lakh government jobs in the last 58 months, the highest any government has provided in the State, Jagan said people suffered due to unemployment under Naidu’s rule.

Further, the Chief Minister appealed to the people not to fall prey to the misleading agenda of the tripartite alliance and said, “The TDP-JSP-BJP had made 650 promises in their manifesto in 2014, but did not fulfil any of them. They have ganged up once again to cheat the people.”

Urging the people to give a befitting reply to the alliance, he recounted that the Jana Sena Party and BJP had opposed English medium education to the underprivileged children and also filed cases to prevent the government from giving house sites to the poor in Amaravati.

Hafeez to be nominated to RS?

Jagan assured to nominate Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan to the Rajya Sabha. The ruling party denied Hafeez Khan a ticket to contest the Kurnool Assembly seat and has instead fielded retired IAS officer A Md Imtiaz. Jagan announced that Hafeez Khan will be nominated to the Rajya Sabha after two years.