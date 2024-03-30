YSRC manifesto likely to give a thrust to port development

Development of sea ports in the State is likely to be one of the key aspects of YSRC manifesto for the 2024 elections. This apart, employment generation and skill development may be given special impetus in the manifesto. In an interview with P Hareesh, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said no intangible promises would be made in the manifesto and almost all the existing welfare schemes would be continued

When will YSRC manifesto be released?

We still have time. Let others release theirs first. We don’t make any promise that we can’t fulfil.

The 2019 manifesto focused mainly on welfare, and development took a back seat. Will it be repeated this time?

All our welfare schemes have ensured the economic uplift of beneficiaries. Take for instance, Cheyutha scheme. Of the total 33 lakh women beneficiaries in the last five years, 16 lakh have invested the financial assistance they got in various businesses. Six lakh women invested the aid in diary units. Not just Cheyutha, YSR Aasara enabled lakhs of SHGs to come out of NPA and they have now turned into A category. All our welfare schemes are making the beneficiaries self-reliant. Except for the promise of phase-wise implementation of total prohibition, all others will be retained. Some may be fine-tuned.

There seems to be a perception among urban voters that the YSRC has concentrated more on welfare and neglected development, besides burdening them with taxes and increased power tariff. Is it true?

That is changing slowly after the YSRC’s Siddham meetings. The criticism that power tariff has escalated is wrong. The True-up charges during the TDP regime are not being collected, and they are mandatory. In fact, it is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who had thought of a long-term solution to the issue, and made an agreement for purchase of power from Gujarat-based project for less than Rs 4 per unit for the next 53 years.

What will be the focus of the manifesto?

Development of sea ports, which will in turn give scope for employment generation. This will be part of the 2024 manifesto. Also, skill development will be given priority. The objective is to empower youth with skills which make them employment-ready.

Is there any target in terms of jobs to be generated by prioritising development of sea ports?

No. We don’t want to say we will create this many number of jobs. Jagan always believes in including only viable and implementable promises in the manifesto. We don’t want to make untangible promises like free bus rides.

What are your chances of winning the elections?

We are winning hands down. This has become evident after the Siddham meetings.

How many seats you are going to win?

It will be 151+. We have won 151 in 2019 and we will improve our tally. We have been saying about ‘Mission 175’ . This is to tell the party rank and file that if you campaign effectively and have a better election management, we can win all the 175 Assembly seats.