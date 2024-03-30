YSRC MLC joins Prathipadu campaign

KAKINADA : As part of the election campaign, MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar attended Prathipadu local cadre meeting on Friday. Uday Bhaskar is a close relative of Prathipadu YSRC candidate Varupula Subba Rao.

He claimed that he was not in a nominated post, but elected as an MLC with people’s mandate. Emphasising the importance of winning Prathipadu Assembly seat, which is adjacent to Jaggampeta and Kakinada Assembly segments, the MLC said he was sent by the high command, under the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directives and added that he would work hard for the YSRC victory in the segment.

Subba Rao said Uday Bhaskar would do everything to ensure the victory of the party in the segment and asked the cadre to strive for the YSRC victory.