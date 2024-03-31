486 of 2,183 polling stations identified as problematic in Prakasam: Collector

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) AS Dinesh Kumar on Saturday reviewed the election preparedness of the district during a press meet held in Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at the Collectorate.

Stating that 486 out of total 2,183 polling stations were identified as problematic polling stations, the Collector informed that the officials have seized unaccounted cash, gold and other valuables worth Rs 75,46,985.

As of March 28, as many as 18.14 lakh voters registered, which includes 9.03 lakh male and 9.10 lakh female voters. Around 2.82 lakh voter epic cards were dispatched through registered post to the voters.

“Total 42,896 EPIC cards were in the transit stage in the postal department and 1,151 cards returned and arrangements were made to distribute them to the voters through the concerned BLOs,” the Collector added.

Later, the Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna along with other officials attended the postal ballots workshop and took part in the postal ballot demo show. They inquired about the arrangements made for the postal ballot voters to help them avail their vote right without any hassle. District Revenue Officer R Srilatha, Sub Collector Rahul Meena, Assistant Collector Souryaman Patel and several nodal officers attended.