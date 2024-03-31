AP only State to extend Rs 3,000 as pension: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out that no other State in the country was extending Rs 3,000 per month as social security pension, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government was spending over Rs 24,000 crore per annum on pensions for 66 lakh beneficiaries.

Drawing a comparison with other States, the YSRC president said Telangana ranked second in the country for spending Rs 12,000 crore for pensions.

While interacting with people at Tuggali of Pattikonda constituency in Kurnool district on the fourth day of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra, Jagan said the previous TDP government spent only Rs 39 lakh for social security pension.

Stating that there are 10,000 people in the two secretariats of Tuggali and Ratana villages, he asserted that his government has brought in revolutionary changes, unlike the previous TDP regime. He also sought their feedback on the schemes.

Elaborating on the various initiatives taken by the government, Jagan said, “Tuggali has a population of 5,200 people and 1,748 households. Various welfare schemes have helped 95% households in the village. Similarly, in Ratana, the government has extended Rs 26.59 crore, covering 95% of the total 1,569 households.”