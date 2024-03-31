Extending help to the needy people is a mission of Proddatur man

KADAPA: For 52-year-old Moray Lakshmana Rao, the journey of altruism began when he witnessed a heart-wrenching sight of a pig trying to pull an abandoned baby out of a manger. Deeply moved by the sight, he, along with his family, embarked on a mission to serve society, thus laying the foundation for ‘May I Help You Foundation’.

The decade-old NGO was established in Proddatur, offering a spectrum of services ranging from organising funerals for orphans corpses, extending support to bereaved families during times of loss to distributing essential commodities to the homeless and elderly, becoming a beacon of hope for countless individuals.

The foundation’s journey dates back to 2011, when Rao’s daughters, Harini and Venkata Sahitya, were moved to tears after witnessing the sight of a a pig trying to pull an abandoned baby out of a manger. Prompted by the incident, Rao, along with like-minded individuals, founded the “May I Help You Foundation” with the aim of extending a helping hand to those in need. With a strong sense of duty and compassion, Rao and his family have dedicated themselves to uplifting the community.

Established on March 3, 2014, the NGO began its journey with a group of six dedicated individuals pooling their resources to make a difference. With each of the six life-time members contributing Rs 10,000 and an additional 380 members donating Rs 100 per month, the foundation’s coffers were steadily filled to support its altruistic endeavours. Following the pooling of resources, the foundation embarked on a mission to serve humanity, focusing on areas like Yadaki in Proddatur, Jammalamadugu, and Tadipatri of Anantapur district.