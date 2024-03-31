Extending help to the needy people is a mission of Proddatur man

KADAPA: For 52-year-old Moray Lakshmana Rao, the journey of altruism began when he witnessed a heart-wrenching sight of a pig trying to pull an abandoned baby out of a manger. Deeply moved by the sight, he, along with his family, embarked on a mission to serve society, thus laying the foundation for ‘May I Help You Foundation’.
The decade-old NGO was established in Proddatur, offering a spectrum of services ranging from organising funerals for orphans corpses, extending support to bereaved families during times of loss to distributing essential commodities to the homeless and elderly, becoming a beacon of hope for countless individuals.
The foundation’s journey dates back to 2011, when Rao’s daughters, Harini and Venkata Sahitya, were moved to tears after witnessing the sight of a a pig trying to pull an abandoned baby out of a manger. Prompted by the incident, Rao, along with like-minded individuals, founded the “May I Help You Foundation” with the aim of extending a helping hand to those in need. With a strong sense of duty and compassion, Rao and his family have dedicated themselves to uplifting the community.
Established on March 3, 2014, the NGO began its journey with a group of six dedicated individuals pooling their resources to make a difference. With each of the six life-time members contributing Rs 10,000 and an additional 380 members donating Rs 100 per month, the foundation’s coffers were steadily filled to support its altruistic endeavours. Following the pooling of resources, the foundation embarked on a mission to serve humanity, focusing on areas like Yadaki in Proddatur, Jammalamadugu, and Tadipatri of Anantapur district.
The activities of the foundation came to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the foundation stood steadfast, continuing to conduct funerals and provide essential items to the homeless. In addition to their funeral services, the foundation also runs old-age homes in Bhumayapalle, Kondasunkesula, and Bommepally, offering shelter and care to the elderly.
They organise blood donation camps, distribute general knowledge books to students, and celebrate the birthdays of prominent national figures like Mother Teresa, Gandhi, and Nehru, instilling values and awareness among the youth. The NGO continues to embody the spirit of service and compassion, bringing hope and assistance to those in need.
The efforts of the foundation have garnered widespread recognition and accolades, including the prestigious International Peace Award 2022 by the Manam Foundation. Former district Joint Collector Gautami Laxman and NITI Aayog have also honoured the NGO for its exemplary services.
Reflecting on the his journey towards serving the community, Rao expressed gratitude to the foundation members and underscored the invaluable contribution of his family, particularly his wife and daughters, in managing the organisation. He appreciated everyone who joined him in this endeavour and emphasised that the true reward lies in the gratitude of those, who have benefited from their services.