Guntur girl makes her mark in nat’l throwball team

GUNTUR: In 19-year-old girl has made her mark in the national-level throwball team. A native of Guntur, Chall Kalpana recently participated in the Southwest Asian Throwball Championship held in Bahrain in February and played a prominent role in winning a silver medal for her country.

Speaking to TNIE, she said “I have been passionate about sports since my childhood. I began seriously practicing throwball in the eighth grade. By the 10th standard, I took part in a State-level tournament and since then, there was no stopping.

Representing my country on an international level has always been a dream of mine. I felt proud when our national anthem was played in the background,” Kalpana said.

However, her team lost to USA with a score of 25-23 in the final match. The doors for her international tournament opened when she took part in National Juniors Throwball Championship held in Tamil Nadu and the National Seniors Throwball Championship held in Uttar Pradesh. Although the Andhra Pradesh team lost the tournaments, Kalpana’s talent caught the eye of the national team selectors.

Her journey was not easy, as her orthodox parents did not initially understand her passion, and affording her training, and travel expenses to participate in tournaments in other States became very difficult.