India, US display operational readiness at Kakinada coast

Teams from the two countries cooperated to perform an amphibious landing and erected a field hospital and a camp for displaced persons as part of the exercise which anticipates the two countries cooperating after a natural disaster.

The United States was represented by U.S. Navy ships with embarked troops of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army. Landing craft, hovercraft and helicopters from the U.S. Navy provided support.

The humanitarian assistance exercise was witnessed by Jennifer Larson, Consul General, U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, Rear Admiral Joaquin J. Martinez de Pinillos, Reserve Vice Commander U.S. Seventh Fleet, Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankar, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet, and Major General Akhilesh Kumar, General Officer Commanding of 54 Infantry Division.

“The defence relationship between India and the United States has grown immensely during recent years. This is the third Tiger Triumph Exercise, but the current one is magnitudes larger and more complex compared to the first two,” said Rear Admiral Martinez.

Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankar said, “Tiger Triumph 2024 has added value towards improving capabilities and capacities to save human lives and to undertake coordinated relief activities during HADR.”