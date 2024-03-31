Jagan govt ignored poll promises, says Dinakar

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that AP had gone back two decades for electing the YSRC once, BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar felt that it would go back a century if the party came to power again.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he exuded confidence that the double engine government would be formed in the State under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Accusing CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of going back on several promises, the BJP leader recalled that after asserting that Amaravati would remain the sole capital of the State, Jagan devastated it after coming to power.